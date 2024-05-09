WA AG's office investigates Catholic Church's handling of child sex abuse allegations

Washington's Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that his office is seeking legal recourse against the Seattle Archdiocese for their refusal to participate in an investigation into the misuse of charitable funds to conceal allegations of child sex abuse by clergy.

The investigation, which also involves the Diocese of Spokane and the Diocese of Yakima, prompted Ferguson's office to issue subpoenas. The Seattle Archdiocese, however, has not cooperated, leading Ferguson to file a petition in King County Superior Court to enforce the subpoena. The court is scheduled to review the petition on May 22.

Usually silent on investigative matters, the Attorney General's Office has shifted towards public involvement due to the Archdiocese's noncompliance.

Ferguson, a Catholic himself, expressed disappointment with the Church's lack of cooperation.

"Washingtonians deserve a public accounting of how the Catholic Church handles allegations of child sex abuse, and whether charitable dollars were used to cover it up," Ferguson stated. He urged survivors or individuals affected by clergy abuse to come forward and contact his office.

Esther Lucero-Miner, a survivor, publicly supported the investigation stating that she had been sexually abused by her Catholic pastor and stressed the significance of this investigation in aiding the healing process of the Church.

The advocacy group Heal Our Church called for full disclosure from the Church regarding the history of abuse and the subsequent cover-ups.

The inquiry revolves around the Church's financial stewardship, specifically if donations were used to protect abusers instead of victims. The investigation pointed to the case of Father Michael J. Cody, whose abuse history was allegedly known to the Seattle Archdiocese yet was concealed by relocating him and maintaining his financial support.

The Archdiocese of Seattle responded to Ferguson's announcement on May 9, stating:

"The Archdiocese of Seattle has welcomed this opportunity to cooperate with the Attorney General since we received his original request in July 2023. We have been collaborating with the Attorney General’s Office for the past 10 months to demonstrate how the Archdiocese of Seattle has handled allegations of sexual abuse and how we are protecting children. Sexual abuse of minors and vulnerable adults is an issue the Archdiocese of Seattle takes very seriously and has been proactively addressing for more than 40 years – taking many steps for preventing abuse, reporting abuse, supporting victims and their families, and publicizing our actions. "

Further context sheds light on past investigations in other states, such as Illinois, revealing a higher number of credible abuse allegations than reported by the Church.

The Attorney General's Office, armed with civil legal authority, intends to delve into whether religious exemptions apply when investigating potential misuse of charitable funds to hide sexual abuse.

Ferguson began the formal investigation in 2023, first issuing subpoenas in the summer. The Archdiocese has not furnished the required information, leading to this next phase of legal action. The Office has not ruled out similar steps against the Spokane and Yakima dioceses.

Read the full petition to enforce the subpoena

Washington joins a list of 23 states where attorneys general have announced investigations into the Catholic Church's handling of child sex abuse allegations.

Survivors or individuals affected by clergy sexual abuse are encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s Office at 833-952-6277 for support.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Shoreline Catholic teacher losing her job for marrying a woman

City of Seattle files lawsuit against 'Belltown Hellcat' driver Miles Hudson

Child fatally shot in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood

Portland, Oregon, OKs new homeless camping rules that threaten fines or jail in some cases

Video shows father of Woodinville councilmember's aggressive outburst after censure vote

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.