Sunday morning was all about our four-legged friends in Redmond.

Canine Cancer Alliance hosted its annual "Wag Love Life" 5K Run and Walk to raise money for cancer prevention and research in dogs.

As of Sunday morning, the event at Marymoor Park has raised about $45,000 across more than 400 donors.

The money raised goes to Canine Cancer Alliance. It’s a Bellevue-based non-profit organization that started in 2017. The non-profit raises money to fund canine cancer prevention and six clinical studies across the country.

FOX 13 talked to the CCA's director and founder, Mari Maeda, who said she was inspired to start the organization because of her own experience losing three dogs to cancer.

"When they get cancer, it's just awful," Maeda said. "And then to be told what the options are. The dog might need surgery, chemotherapy – but that might just help them live a few more months or maybe a year. But most often, cancer comes back."

Participating in the 5K event was Ande Eglund. Eglund is the owner of Dash, a very loved pet on social media and the Washington community. Dash was best known for making appearances at Washington State University sporting events and taking photos with a hot dog in his mouth at Mariners games.

Dash passed away a week ago, but Eglund took part with his other dog, Chase, to support this local canine organization.

"We've had some good moments and some bad moments," Eglund said. "A lot of great memories and people reaching out on social media. Dash was all about – we did a lot to support charities, especially animal charities. It just happened that he passed away this week. I was hoping we would be here, too."

According to CCA, cancer is the leading cause of death in dogs, with about six million dogs diagnosed every year.

In years past, the 5K has brought in as many as 700 participants. Organizers told FOX 13, this year may have had less participants because of the gray and wet weather. Since its conception, CCA said it's raised around $1 million.

To learn more about how you can support CCA or seek help with canine cancer prevention and treatment, you can visit the Canine Cancer Alliance website.

