Boeing was unable to reach an agreement on a new deal with its union firefighters before the deadline, prompting a lockout of its private employees.

Boeing says members of the International Association of Firefighters Local I-66 (IAFF) did not bring their final offer to its members to vote on.

The plane company has now locked out its private firefighters, saying they fully implemented its contingency plan and will be using other qualified firefighters.

In a Facebook post, the union said all Boeing firefighters were forced to turn in their badges, take all of their things, and leave the property just after midnight on Saturday.

Boeing Firefighters IAFF Local I-66 says strike lines are now open at every work site.

This news comes after months of unsuccessful negotiations between Boeing and the IAFF, with more than 80% of the union voting against previous offers and Boeing saying they were not close to an agreement.

Boeing firefighters took to the picket lines in Renton and Everett this week as they hoped to reach a new deal. The union cited disparities in pay, safety concerns and lengthy career progression as primary sticking points.

Related article

Local I-66 represents more than 120 local firefighters, including those who staff Boeing fire stations in Auburn, Everett, Renton, Seattle and Moses Lake.

Boeing says its contingency plan won't impact operations on production, delivery and flight activity, and they will maintain the same level of emergency response as before.

Despite the lockout and a strike likely coming soon, Boeing says it remains committed to reaching an agreement.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Elusive missing zebra captured in North Bend

Cat found safe following break-in at popular Seattle cat cafe

Charging docs reveal details in murder case against Ex-Bothell councilmember

Man gets multiple life sentences for Tacoma quadruple murder

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.