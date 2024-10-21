When is the 2024 World Series? Game times, location for Yankees vs Dodgers

The 2024 MLB World Series is almost here, with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers facing off in the final fight for the Commissioner's Trophy.

The Dodgers and Yankees both won their divisions over the weekend, with NY taking down the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday and LA defeating the New York Mets on Sunday.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen and catcher Will Smith celebrate their win against the New York Mets in Game 6 of a baseball NL Championship Series, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Los Angeles. The Dodgers will face the New York Yankees in the Wo Expand

When will the two star-studded teams meet again for Game 1 of the Fall Classic? Keep reading for game times, locations and more on this year's World Series:

When is the 2024 World Series?

The first game of the 2024 World Series will be held this Friday, October 25. Here is the full schedule (all times PT):

Game 1 - Friday, October 25 @ 5:08 p.m.

Game 2 - Saturday, October 26 @ 5:08 p.m.

Game 3 - Monday, October 28 @ 5:08 p.m.

Game 4 - Tuesday, October 29 @ 5:08 p.m.

Game 5 - Wednesday, October 30 @ 5:08 p.m.

Game 6 - Friday, November 1 @ 5:08 p.m.

Game 7 - Saturday, November 2 @ 5:08 p.m.

Where is the 2024 World Series being played?

The Dodgers will have homefield advantage to start the 2024 World Series, as Games 1 and 2 will be played at LA's Dodger Stadium. Games 3 and 4 are at Yankee Stadium in New York.

If necessary, Game 5 will be held in New York, and Games 6 and 7 will both be in Los Angeles.

What TV channel is the 2024 World Series on?

FOX Sports will present the live broadcast of the 2024 World Series, along with the FOX Sports App and FOX Deportes.

The game is also available to MLB.TV subscribers.

How do I listen to the 2024 World Series on the radio?

Live coverage of the 2024 World Series is available via radio broadcast on ESPN Radio (English) and Univision Radio (Spanish).

What should I know about the 2024 World Series?

A lot is on the line for both the Yankees and Dodgers this series, as both clubs recently acquired big-name players to help them get this far in the postseason.

For the Yankees, getting outfielder Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres proved to be crucial, as his clutch extra-inning home run in Game 5 of the ALCS helped his team secure a spot in the World Series.

As for the Dodgers, it's all about Shohei Ohtani, who became the first person in baseball history to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases in a season. He signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with LA last winter.

As Soto and Ohtani continue to shine, their teams are also helped by other stars, such as NY's Aaron Judge and the Dodgers' Mookie Betts. LA infielder Tommy Edman is also getting hot at the right time, having just won NLCS MVP.

With both the Yankees and Dodgers facing off as No. 1 seeds, there's no clear winner between the two dominant clubs…meaning it should make for an exciting World Series!

