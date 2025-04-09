The Brief Two people were found dead after a house fire near Gig Harbor, Washington. Fire crews responded to the fire on 14th Avenue Northwest shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, quickly bringing the flames under control. Neighbors reported hearing a large explosion before the fire, and the cause remains unknown as authorities investigate the suspicious nature of the fire.



Two people are dead following a house fire near Gig Harbor, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office. Authorities are investigating the fire's suspicious nature.

What we know:

Gig Harbor Fire crews responded to the blaze in the 15000 block of 14th Avenue Northwest shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, firefighters found the home engulfed in flames. They were able to bring the fire under control quickly.

Neighbors reported hearing a large explosion before the house caught fire. Firefighters discovered two people inside the home had died.

What we don't know:

The victims' identities have not yet been confirmed, and the medical examiner is working to identify them.

Crews remained on the scene overnight to monitor for hot spots. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but further information may be released later Wednesday.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

