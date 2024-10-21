4 farm workers test presumptively positive in WA's first human bird flu infections

The Washington State Department of Health is investigating after four agricultural workers tested presumptively positive for the first human infections of bird flu.

Health officials said the employees were working with infected poultry at a commercial egg farm in Franklin County, and were experiencing mild symptoms. They were given antiviral medication.

There were additional individuals on the farm who were tested but their results are pending, and the number of cases under investigation could change.

This case happened at a farm where an avian influenza outbreak affected chickens. Following test results from the Washington State Department of Agriculture on Oct. 15, about 800,000 birds had to be euthanized.

The DOH said these are the first presumed human cases of H5 virus under investigation in the state.

"Washington has monitored the spread of H5N1 closely since it was first detected in poultry in the state in 2022, and our state is prepared with the knowledge, relationships, and tools to minimize its impacts on our community," said Washington Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah.

Benton-Frankin Health District and the DOH are working with the Washington State Department of Agriculture and the CDC on the regional response to this outbreak.

What is Avian Influenza?

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is a disease that is highly contagious and often deadly in poultry, caused by highly pathogenic avian influenza A (H5) and A (H7) viruses; it is also known as bird or avian flu. HPAI viruses can be transmitted by wild birds to domestic poultry and other bird and animal species.

Can humans get sick from bird flu?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a human bird flu infection is a rare occurrence. Typically, these viruses do not infect people.

Health officials say a person can get infected with bird flu if enough infection gets into their eyes, nose, mouth, or if it is inhaled.

How does bird flu spread to humans?

Health officials say the bird flu can spread to a person who is exposed to saliva, mucous or feces from infected birds.

Those who are in close contact with infected birds, who also do not use proper respiratory or eye protection, are at greater risk of being infected.

What are the first signs of bird flu?

According to the CDC, the signs of bird flu in humans can range from no symptoms to mild illnesses, and in severe cases, illnesses like pneumonia that require hospitalization. The CDC is reporting that some severe cases of bird flu infection have resulted in death.

