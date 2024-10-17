A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a woman's murder, where her body was stuffed in a suitcase and dumped near a Seattle encampment.

Washington State Patrol confirmed Thursday that 57-year-old Steven Nguyen has been charged with second-degree murder. He is accused of killing Shannon Reeder, whose remains were discovered on September 27 during an encampment sweep at Jose Rizal Park, near the I-5/I-90 Junction.

Chris Loftis, spokesperson for Washington State Patrol (WSP), says Nguyen was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant on October 3. He was officially charged in the homicide case on October 16.

Loftis added Nguyen was a resident of an encampment near where the remains were found.

WSP also said Reeder was known to visit Nguyen at the encampment, but she had housing elsewhere. Investigators are still working to learn more about their relationship.

Reeder's body was found in a suitcase at what looked like a frequent dump site for trash. Her remains had likely gone undiscovered for some time, as Reeder's last confirmed sighting was in November 2023.

Nguyen is currently being held in the King County Jail on $2 million bail.

More details on this case will be released in the coming days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

