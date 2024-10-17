Dashcam video shows car crash into Kitsap County school bus in WA

Deputies are investigating after a car smashed into multiple vehicles, including a Kitsap County school bus on Tuesday.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Department (KCSD), deputies responded at around 4 p.m. to reports of a crash involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of Jackson Ave. SE and SE Lund Ave. near Port Orchard.

The KCSD shared dashcam footage from the school bus on social media on Wednesday.

Investigators say the school bus was northbound on Jackson Ave. SE when the driver stopped at the intersection. That's when a driver in the southbound lanes failed to stop for the red light and crashed into another car that was making a left-hand turn to drive northbound on Jackson Ave.

The car then continued through the intersection and crashed head-on into the school bus.

Authorities say the driver who crashed into the bus was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Their current condition is unknown.

The KCSD says there were no students on the bus at the time of the crash. The bus driver, however, suffered minor injuries.

Deputies are still investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.