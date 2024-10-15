Spectacular fall colors have drawn crowds to Mt. Rainier National Park, but a recent viral post has raised concerns about visitors damaging fragile sub-alpine meadows in the Paradise area.

A Reddit post, which has sparked outrage online, shows large groups of people wandering through heather meadows near the Paradise Visitors Center, within a half-mile from the parking lot. Though the National Park Service didn’t make the post, they confirmed the location with FOX 13 Seattle and addressed the issue.

People commenting online expressed frustration, with some suggesting that fines should be imposed on those who venture off the trail. One user even reported seeing someone riding an e-scooter in the area. The post has amplified the discussion on the importance of staying on designated paths to protect the delicate environment.

Park Ranger Terry Wildy emphasized that while most visitors don’t intend to cause harm, the cumulative impact of going off-trail can be devastating for the meadows.

"We know that nobody is going out into the meadows of Paradise trying to cause damage," Wildy explained. "However, unintentional damage is still damage."

Terry noted that one person stepping off the trail may not seem like a big deal, but when folks step off the trail and see other folks step off the trail, and everybody’s trying to get that shot, the damage can add up quickly.

"If they heal, it can take decades to heal," said Wildy. The growing season is so very, very short."

For nine months of the year, these meadows are covered in snow, leaving a brief window for the vibrant flowers and plants that draw so many visitors.

Spectacular fall colors have drawn crowds to Mt. Rainier National Park in Wash. (US National Park Service)

"If they are trampled and the soil is compacted, that can prevent plants from even growing at all," said Wildy.

Park officials urge visitors to venture beyond the crowded parking area to enjoy more scenic and less crowded photo opportunities. Many nearby trails offer stunning views without the risk of damaging the landscape. By staying on the paths, visitors can enjoy the beauty of the park while helping to preserve it for future generations.

