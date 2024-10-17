Auburn police believe missing pregnant woman was kidnapped

Auburn police are investigating the disappearance of a 21-year-old pregnant woman.

Police said Jackelin Perez, who is six weeks pregnant, has been missing since Oct. 13. She recently immigrated from Guatemala with her husband and speaks limited English.

According to detectives, they believe there is credible evidence suggesting Perez was taken from her home against her will, and they do not believe this was a random act. Police are also saying her disappearance is suspicious.

Jackelin Perez, 21, has been missing since Oct. 13. (Auburn Police Department)

Investigators have multiple leads but have not located her.

Perez is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 111 pounds and has a scar on her left cheek.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Perez. Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Auburn Police Department's tip line at 253-288-7403.

