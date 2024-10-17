Tacoma has earned a spot on Airbnb’s list of top winter destinations for 2024, solidifying its appeal as a rising travel hot spot.

The announcement came as part of Airbnb’s Winter Trends Report, which highlights where travelers are booking their winter getaways.

According to the report, Tacoma was called out for its enticing mix of waterfront views, outdoor activities and access to nearby mountains for winter sports, making it an ideal destination for relaxation and adventure. Tacoma’s inclusion also aligns with a broader trend of travelers favoring outdoor, colder climates this winter — five of the top 10 destinations on this year's list are in colder regions.

In addition to Tacoma, the list includes cities like Indianapolis, Indiana.; Oxford, Mississippi; and Indio, California. These trending spots reflect travelers' growing interest in smaller, vibrant cities with unique offerings, diverging from traditional metropolitan destinations.

The Airbnb 2024 Winter Trends Report was released alongside the company’s Winter Product Update, which features over 50 upgrades aimed at making the travel experience more seamless. Key upgrades include personalized travel recommendations, search tips for finding deals and expanded support through the new Co-Host Network — a tool that connects homeowners with experienced hosts to manage bookings.

Tacoma’s selection as a top destination underscores its appeal beyond summer tourism. With access to Mount Rainier National Park and the Puget Sound, the city is increasingly drawing travelers seeking outdoor activities like hiking and waterfront exploration, even in the colder months.

The growing demand for Tacoma accommodations provides an opportunity for local hosts to benefit. As Airbnb sees increased interest in winter travel, homeowners in Tacoma can leverage tools like the Co-Host Network to meet rising guest expectations while generating additional income.

For more details on the Winter Trends Report and new platform features, visit Airbnb’s website.

