Encampment in Burien closed, residents transitioned to housing

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority closed a long-standing encampment in Burien, transitioning the majority of its residents into housing and support services.

Arlene Hampton, a director at KCRHA and project manager overseeing the encampment closure, shared details of the collaborative effort that led to a positive outcome.

The encampment, which had been present for several months, was a transient area with a fluctuating population. According to Hampton, KCRHA was asked by the county in June to provide a sustainable solution for those living in the encampment.

"Today is the last day, and as you can see, they’re cleaning up. The wonderful news is everyone’s gone, which means they found a safe place to go," Hampton said.

The collaboration involved numerous nonprofits and local agencies working together to ensure that each person received the appropriate support.

A total of 55 individuals were on a "By Name List," generated through robust, person-centered engagement, according to Hampton. "We were able to do a service match based on their individual needs," she said, adding that some were reunited with families, others entered detox programs, and many found permanent housing.

Not everyone found housing

However, not everyone was as fortunate. Cydne Moore, a local advocate for the unhoused, expressed concern about those left without shelter.

"There are definitely a lot of folks who have been swept today that did not have anywhere else to go," Moore said. "It’s unfortunate that people are being displaced and asking themselves again, ‘Where do we go from here?’"

Moore acknowledged the county’s efforts, but criticized the City of Burien for its lack of proactive measures in addressing homelessness. "It is such a monumental change in their lives," Moore said. "There are people I’ve personally worked with for two years who finally have housing, and they’re ecstatic."

This effort dates back to June, when the county redirected $1 million and 35 pallet shelters to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA). The funding had gone unused by the City of Burien for over a year.

Moore pointed out that while the county stepped in to provide housing, the city has refused to allocate resources toward shelter solutions. "Burien has been chasing people from place to place instead of investing in shelter," Moore said, noting that the city's failure to act has allowed the problem to persist.

Burien City Manager Adolfo Bailon expressed frustration with King County’s handling of a recent encampment sweep across from the Burien Courthouse, questioning the long-term impact and accusing the county of poor communication and political maneuvering. Bailon said that while he has visited the site several times to observe the cleanup, he was still unclear about the details of the county’s plan. "I know as much today as I did when the county first mentioned that they were going to do something here," he said.

Bailon explained that public health concerns, including limited access to restrooms for people at the encampment, had been a key issue, contributing to the need for intervention. Porta-potties were eventually brought in after complaints, but Bailon believes larger issues related to crime and drug use made the encampment a serious problem for the community. He also noted that the Burien City Council had been working on solutions long before the county’s involvement.

One of Bailon’s central concerns is the lack of transparency about where the displaced individuals will go. While the official list accounted for 55 individuals being relocated to housing or services, Bailon estimates another 30 to 35 people remain unaccounted for.

"We don't know where they will end up. We just don't know," he said.

The City of Burien has been facing criticism for its handling of homelessness, including delays in using $1 million in funding from King County, which was later redirected to the KCRHA. Bailon, however, claims the city was set up to fail.

"Was Burien just thrown a million dollars, knowing full well Burien could not actually take the million and do something meaningful with it?" said Bailon.

The city’s comprehensive plan update, expected in November, will address zoning regulations, allowing for emergency and transitional housing in areas designated for mixed-use and hotels. Bailon expressed hope that this will create long-term solutions for addressing homelessness within Burien.

However, Moore cast doubt on these promises, arguing that tangible results have yet to materialize.

For now, KCRHA and local nonprofits remain focused on continuing their work. Hampton acknowledged the transient nature of the area, with dozens more receiving recovery and shelter services. While the hope is that encampments won’t reemerge, Hampton was candid about the ongoing challenges: "It’s going to take collaborative efforts, such as the one that happened here, to make sure our unhoused neighbors find housing and resources."

The encampment's residents, many of whom had been moving from location to location for nearly two years, faced difficulties in accessing support services before this coordinated effort began. Hampton highlighted the importance of addressing basic needs first, such as food, water, and hygiene, before engaging with residents to find long-term solutions.

"This is the beginning of their path to rebuilding their lives," said Hampton.

When asked about the future of these efforts in Burien, Hampton noted the ongoing partnership between KCRHA and local agencies, including financial support from the city. "Our role was to come out here, have those conversations, and provide that support," she said.

The community response to the closure has been mixed, with some residents expressing concerns about whether this will be a permanent solution. Hampton emphasized the importance of continuing to work together to support individuals transitioning from homelessness.

"They’re not homeless individuals; they’re individuals just like you and I having a homeless experience," said Hampton.

As for the belongings left behind, Hampton assured that personal property would be safely stored and available for retrieval.

"We wanted to make sure it was a person-centered approach," she said.

County officials say fencing will remain around the former encampment site, while the King County Executive’s 2025 budget proposal includes funding for 200 more housing units and affordable housing projects. Burien’s city council is expected to vote on rezoning measures in November, potentially paving the way for emergency or transitional housing in the future.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

When will WA get its first snow of the season?

Seattle judge frustrated with death threats over controversial bail decisions

Will Seattle's Link light rail join other US cities in adding fare gates?

Pierce Co. deputies arrest 13 street racers, impound 6 cars, recover 4 guns

Thieves steal merch truck from Olympia family's business

Sister remember teenage brothers murdered in Poulsbo home

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.