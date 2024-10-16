Family processing tragedy after teen brothers murdered in Poulsbo

An online fundraiser is steadily growing for a Washington family grieving two teens allegedly killed by their own brother.

It's been a week since Scotty and Sebastian Bass were murdered in their family home in Poulsbo. Their half brother, Seth South, is accused of committing the crime.

Shyanne South, sister of Scotty, Sebastian and Seth, spoke to FOX 13 Seattle about the tragedy.

She jumped into action just days after the murders, creating a GoFundMe and reaching out to loved ones, all while trying to process this devastating situation.

"I'm like gosh, the only photo I have of them is five years ago and I took them to like a little market and I wanted to send a picture to my parents," Shyanne said.

Looking back, Shyanne says she wishes she had taken more pictures of her younger brothers, but most of all, wishes they were still here.

"They're both just really sweet kids, sweet friends, sweet siblings," she said. "They were so loved."

While she's been in touch with family and friends in the past week, Shyanne says she has not been in touch with her brother Seth South.

"I don't think anybody has," she said. "There's comments. There's speculations. People want to know about Seth and ignore Scotty and Sebastian."

Shyanne is reminding the world of her siblings that can no longer speak for themselves.

"The victims are often overlooked," she said. "They're not cared for. They're not remembered."

Sebastian just turned 16 in July.

"He was looking forward to his driver's license, he wanted to drive him and his friends around," Shyanne said.

Scotty, 17, loved to go on hikes with his father and spend time with his grandparents.

"He's really just a really family oriented person, and that's who he wanted to be with most days, was with his family," Shyanne said.

Shyanne says her parents and older brother still have so many questions.

"I think they're both equally as confused as everybody else is, and they're trying to figure out what happened, where to go, what to do."

For now, Shyanne says her parents are staying with extended family, with no plans to return to their home in Poulsbo.

"It's too difficult for them. I couldn't imagine turning to a home that once five people lived in, three of them are kids, and now it's just them alone," she said.

No funeral date has been scheduled for Scotty and Sebastian yet, as their family is working on the details.

For now, Shyanne says they're grateful to everyone who has donated to their GoFundMe.

