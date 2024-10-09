Raccoon crisis averted: WA woman stops feeding animals, they clear out

A group of more than 100 raccoons surrounding a Poulsbo woman’s home will not be euthanized, as they have started to disperse after the woman stopped feeding them.

A wildlife conflict specialist with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) met with the woman and witnessed the animals starting to leave the property.

Back on Oct. 3, the woman called local authorities after being surrounded by raccoons she had been feeding for 35 years.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office responded, capturing video footage of the raccoon swarm. The woman told deputies that the raccoons "surround her day and night demanding food," and that relocation would cost as much as $500 per raccoon.

Officials initially raised concerns about the possibility of euthanasia under state law if the animals showed aggression and did not leave. WDFW emphasized that removing food sources is key to preventing conflicts with wildlife.

