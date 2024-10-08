Boeing talks fail with no end in sight for striking WA workers

There is no end in sight for the Boeing machinists' strike as company leaders say talks have dissolved.

Tens of thousands of Boeing employees have been on strike for nearly a month. Now, the company has pulled their latest offer. Keep reading for the full statement from Stephanie Pope.

On Tuesday night, Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stephanie Pope released the latest details on negotiations to all BCA employees, as well as all Washington and Oregon Boeing employees.

"The strike in the Pacific Northwest has deeply affected our business, our customers and our communities," said Pope, in part, on October 8.

Pope continued, saying negotiations this week with a federal mediator were "bargained in good faith," including new proposals in efforts to achieve a compromise.

"Unfortunately, the union did not seriously consider our proposals. Instead, the union made non-negotiable demands far in excess of what can be accepted if we are to remain competitive as a business. Given that position, further negotiations do not make sense at this point and our offer has been withdrawn."

Union statements since Boeing pulled their latest contract offer

FOX 13 reached out to the union for comment but have not heard back at time of writing.

However, the local union in Seattle, District 751, released a statement. It reads, in part:

"Through the mediator, Boeing has now withdrawn its September 23 offer. When we surveyed our members on that offer, the response was overwhelming - those who participated said it was not good enough.

Holding the line and picketing is more important than ever. Members are doing what it takes to weather this strike to stand on principle."

The full statement is available in the local union's post to X (formerly Twitter).

With Boeing's offer withdrawn, and no new dates set for additional negotiations, the company, its employees, and the wider aviation industry, are in a period of uncertainty not seen since the 2008 strike.

Boeing Commercial Airplaines President and CEO statement to employees following most recent failed negotiations

Below is the statement in full as sent to thousands of employees Tuesday:

"Team, I want to share my sincere appreciation for all that you are doing for our customers and each other at this challenging time. We understand that the steps we’re taking to preserve cash affect you and your loved ones. We do not take these impacts lightly as we take actions and consider next steps.

The strike in the Pacific Northwest has deeply affected our business, our customers and our communities.

Our leadership team has been doing all we can to find common ground with the union. We just concluded a third round of bargaining with a federal mediator, which included two days of negotiations this week.

Our team bargained in good faith and made new and improved proposals to try to reach a compromise, including increases in take-home pay and retirement. Unfortunately, the union did not seriously consider our proposals. Instead, the union made non-negotiable demands far in excess of what can be accepted if we are to remain competitive as a business.

Given that position, further negotiations do not make sense at this point and our offer has been withdrawn. This is a disappointing outcome and not one we wanted. We remain committed to finding a resolution and will work with the union when they are ready to bargain an agreement that recognizes our employees and preserves our company’s future.

I will provide updates and keep you informed throughout the process.

Stephanie"

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

