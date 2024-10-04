Boeing talks to resume Monday as WA machinists' strike stretches on

Negotiations are set to resume on Monday, October 7, as Boeing machinists push for new contract terms.

Officially beginning on September 13, the strike will be entering its fourth week when the aerospace giant and its union workers return to the bargaining table.

The move comes after the two parties broke off talks with no deal earlier this week. The union workers on strike then lost their health insurance.

Workers with picket signs outside the Boeing Co. manufacturing facility during a strike in Everett, Washington, US, on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. Boeing Co. factory workers walked off the job for the first time in 16 years, halting manufacturing across Expand

In addition to workers striking, Boeing faces increased government oversight including just on Wednesday when senators asked the United States Department of Justice to take tougher action against the company's executives over safety issues.

The letter stated, in part:

"For too long, corporate executives have routinely escaped prosecution for criminal misconduct. This coddling comes at the expense of customer and worker safety, and it must end," the senators wrote. "We therefore urge you to carefully review the behavior and potential culpability of Boeing's executives and hold criminally accountable any individuals that have promoted a culture at the company that disregards passenger safety in violation of federal laws and regulations."

