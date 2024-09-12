Boeing factory workers vote down new contract, will go on strike

Boeing factory workers have officially voted down the latest contract terms, meaning they will go on strike for the first time in 16 years.

Starting at midnight, 33,000 Boeing machinists and factory workers will stop work and factories will grind to a halt. Rippling effects will be felt not only here in Washington, but all over the country.

On Thursday night, cheers erupted at IAM District 751 Union Hall in Seattle as the deal was voted down by 94.6% of voting workers.

According to an analysis by investment bank TD Cowen, a 50-day strike could cost Boeing up to $3.5 billion in cash flow.

The union workers have been negotiating with Boeing on a number of pay and workplace conditions.

This is the first time they have gone on strike since 2008. That strike cost Boeing an estimated $100 million per day, according to a Reuters report.

