The Ballard Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic on multiple weekends starting this weekend for critical maintenance, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT).

The closures will allow crews to replace worn expansion joints as part of the ongoing 15th Ave. W./N.W. and Ballard Bridge Paving and Safety Project.

The first closure begins this Friday evening, Sept. 13, and will last until Monday morning, Sept. 16. Future weekend closures are scheduled for Sept. 27-30, Oct. 4-7, Oct. 11-14 and Oct. 18-21.

Closures will start with lane reductions as early as 7 p.m., followed by a full bridge closure at 10 p.m., and the bridge will reopen by 5 a.m. each Monday. These dates are subject to change based on weather, crew availability or other factors, SDOT noted.

The bridge will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists, though some paths may be restricted or require dismounting for safety. Drivers are advised to use the Aurora Bridge (SR 99) as the primary detour route, with additional options including the University Bridge and I-5. The Fremont Bridge will remain open but may experience congestion due to limited capacity. Detour signs will be posted to guide traffic around the closures.

Important things to know during the Ballard Bridge closures

Drivers and freight

Drivers will need to use the Aurora Bridge (SR 99). Check the online map on SDOT's project webpage for the best detour routes.

Transit riders

The stops just north and south of the bridge for the D Line and #17 may be moved temporarily during construction. View the signs at the stops for new locations and sign up for King County Metro alerts for updates.

Bikers, walkers

Crews will keep the path on the bridge open on at least one side as long as it is safe. If you can’t get to the side that’s open, or if both sides are closed, take the D Line bus.

Boaters

Boats will still be able to pass under Ballard Bridge.

SDOT says transit riders should plan for longer travel times, as buses normally crossing the Ballard Bridge will be rerouted to the Fremont Bridge. Some bus stops may also be temporarily relocated during the closures. King County Metro will provide service advisories and transit alerts to keep riders informed.

The maintenance work is essential for the 107-year-old bridge, which requires proactive care to remain safe and functional. The expansion joint replacement involves removing concrete around the joints, inspecting supporting steel beams, and installing new joints with fresh concrete that needs time to cure before reopening the roadway.

SDOT is coordinating the Ballard Bridge project with other nearby efforts, including the Route 40 Transit Plus Multimodal Corridor and RapidRide J Line Project, to minimize travel impacts. Work on the Ballard Bridge is expected to continue through 2025.

For more details and updates on the project, visit SDOT's project webpage.

