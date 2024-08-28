The Ballard Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic on multiple weekends in September and October for critical maintenance and preservation work, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). The closures will allow crews to replace worn expansion joints as part of the ongoing 15th Ave. W./N.W. and Ballard Bridge Paving and Safety Project.

Scheduled closures are set to begin on Friday evenings and last until Monday mornings, with lane closures starting as early as 7 p.m. and the full bridge closure occurring at 10 p.m. The bridge is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. each Monday.

Weekend closure dates

Sept. 13-16

Sept. 27-30

Oct. 4-7

Oct. 11-14

Oct. 18-21

These dates are subject to change based on weather, crew availability or other factors, SDOT noted in its blog post. The bridge will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists, although certain paths may be restricted or require dismounting for safety.

Drivers are advised to use the Aurora Bridge (SR 99) as the primary detour route, with additional options including the University Bridge and I-5. While the Fremont Bridge will remain open, its limited capacity may lead to congestion. Detour signs will be posted to guide traffic around the closures.

Transit riders should plan for longer travel times, as buses normally crossing the Ballard Bridge will be rerouted to the Fremont Bridge. Some bus stops may also be temporarily relocated during the closures. King County Metro will provide service advisories and transit alerts to keep riders informed.

The maintenance work is essential for the 107-year-old bridge, which requires proactive care to remain safe and functional. Replacing the expansion joints involves removing concrete around the joints, inspecting supporting steel beams and installing new joints with fresh concrete that needs time to cure before reopening the roadway.

SDOT is closely coordinating the Ballard Bridge project with other nearby efforts, including the Route 40 Transit Plus Multimodal Corridor and RapidRide J Line Project, to minimize travel impacts.

Work on the Ballard Bridge began in July, and is expected to continue through 2025.

For more details and updates on the project, visit SDOT's project webpage or sign up for email alerts.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

This Portland burger chain is headed to Washington

Sea-Tac Airport preps for 'high' Labor Day travel amid cyberattack issues

Big Ten Network-Comcast/Xfinity dispute may black out UW season opener

Illegally-modified machine guns causing concern for law enforcement

Bad Religion cancels fall tour, including Seattle show

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.