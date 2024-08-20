Weekend road closures could spell 'triple trouble' for Seattle drivers

Three major road closures are expected in Seattle this weekend, and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says it could mean "triple trouble" for drivers.

According to WSDOT, construction will happen on SR-520, northbound I-405 and southbound SR-167 for 54 straight hours beginning the night of Friday, Aug. 23.

WSDOT is warning that these road closures could spell "triple trouble" for drivers who don’t prepare and map out their travels.

WSDOT is expected to hold a press conference on Tuesday to further outline its SR 520 Montlake Project, the I-405 Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project and the SR-167 Corridor Improvements Project.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.