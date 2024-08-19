Seattle road closure: SR 520 set to be closed this weekend, Aug. 23-26

The State Route 520 Bridge will be fully closed once again this weekend.

Both directions of SR 520 between I-5 and the east side will be closed from 11 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced the closure on Monday afternoon. WSDOT crews will pave the roads, and also install utilities and underlid lighting.

All associated on and off-ramps will also be closed during this period. This includes the Lake Washington Boulevard off-ramp, which will be closed nightly from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. this week.

Additionally, the trail that runs alongside the bridge for bicyclists and pedestrians will also be closed. Expect significant traffic delays and plan alternative routes if you're traveling through the area.

This is a map of the SR 520 closure. (WSDOT)

This is the second time in August that the bridge has closed for construction. Travelers can find schedule updates on the project website, WSDOT’s Travel Center map, the WSDOT mobile app, and by signing up for King County email updates.

