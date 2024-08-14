New toll rates on Seattle's 520 bridge begin August 15

Western Washington commuters will soon see increased tolls when traveling across the State Route 520 Bridge.

On Thursday, August 15, the Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) will implement new toll rates, which will fluctuate depending on the time of day.

Tolls will increase by an average of 10%, with more consistent rate variations. Adjustments will range from a decrease of $0.10 to an increase of $0.70, depending on the time of day.

These new toll rates come after the State Treasurer determined that current rates would be insufficient by July 2025. This prompted the WSTC to hold a public meeting on July 10 to finalize the new SR-520 toll rates, voting unanimously, 6-0, in favor of the "Option B" toll rate increase.

Option B differed from Option A, which proposed a uniform 10% increase across all times and days of the week, including weekends.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Option B, weekend rates ((WSTC))

During the meeting, only one member of the public joined the virtual call and provided input, speaking for a total of three minutes.

The new toll rates are intended to ensure adequate funding for the state's transportation infrastructure, addressing the projected financial shortfall while aiming to distribute the impact more evenly across different times and days.

The best way to pay tolls in Washington is through a GoodToGo! account, which can be created online.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

North Cascades Highway closure extended, conditions worse than expected

2025 Social Security COLA increase: What we know

Seattle police lieutenant hit with retaliation after enforcing accountability

Court Docs: Suspect told Seattle police he had 'memory' of killing girlfriend

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.