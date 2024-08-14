Seattle road closures, construction projects to plan for this weekend

If you're planning to drive in and around Seattle this weekend, be prepared for significant traffic disruptions due to ongoing construction.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has announced several closures and high-impact construction activities.

Keep reading for all the details, and don't forget the new toll rates on the 520 bridge go into effect on Thursday, ahead of the weekend.

Ramp closures: Southbound I-5 and express lanes

The southbound I-5 and I-5 Express Lanes off-ramps to Mercer Street will be closed Southbound from Friday evening, Aug 16, through Monday morning, Aug. 19. Drivers exiting from the mainline to Mercer Street will encounter a new barrier on their left, while those exiting from the express lanes will see the barrier on their right. The ramp will close on Friday at 10 p.m. and reopen on Monday at 5 a.m.

For the second consecutive weekend, crews will continue installing a new concrete barrier between the off-ramp lanes to create a reversible access point for HOV and transit entering the express lanes.

The express lanes will remain open for northbound traffic. Southbound drivers will be affected only by the Mercer Street ramp closure.

This is a map of the Mercer Street closure. (WSDOT)

Street and lane closures: Montlake and surrounding areas

WSDOT crews will be installing permanent roadway features and utilities on Montlake Boulevard. Because of this work, several local streets will be impacted along with Montlake Boulevard, which will be closed in both directions between East Louisa and East Hamlin streets.

This is a map of the Montlake Boulevard closure. (WSDOT)

East Roanoke Street, between East Louisa Street and East Montlake Place, and Lake Washington Boulevard, between Montlake Boulevard and East Foster Island Road, will be closed to all traffic except for residents and businesses within these areas. Associated ramps will also be closed, and a signed detour will be in place for bicyclists and pedestrians.

SR 167 closure in Kent

Travelers in the Kent area should prepare for a full closure of southbound State Route 167 from Friday, Aug. 16 through Monday, Aug. 19. This closure is part of the SR 167 Corridor Improvements Project, which includes road repaving and bridge work.

This is a map of the SR 167 closure. (WSDOT)

Southbound SR 167 will be closed from SR 516 to South 227th Street. The following on and off-ramps will also be closed:

SR 516 on-ramp

South 277th Street off-ramp

The closure begins on Friday at 8 p.m. and is expected to reopen at 4 a.m. on Monday. A signed detour route will be in place to guide drivers around the closure. Due to high traffic volumes, detour routes may experience congestion.

Travelers can find schedule updates on the project website, WSDOT’s Travel Center map, the WSDOT mobile app and by signing up for King County email updates.

