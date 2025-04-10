13-year-old from WA dies while snowboarding at Mount Bachelor

The Brief A 13-year-old boy from Washington died while snowboarding at Mount Bachelor. He was reported missing earlier in the morning and was later found unresponsive by Mt. Bachelor Ski Patrol. Authorities believe he crashed into a tree; the incident remains under investigation.



A 13-year-old boy from Washington died while snowboarding at Mount Bachelor on Wednesday.

View of Snow Covered Ponderosa Pine on the slopes of Mt Bachelor in the Deschutes National Forest in Oregon. (U.S. Forest Service)

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) announced the tragic accident on social media just after 4 p.m.

What we know:

Authorities said the teen had been reported missing earlier in the morning and was later found unresponsive in a wooded area near the Sunrise Chairlift by Mt. Bachelor Ski Patrol.

Members of the Mt. Bachelor Urgent Care Clinic, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Fire & Rescue and AirLink arrived at about 11:16 a.m. to begin life-saving efforts. The teen was immediately taken to the resort’s medical facility, but he did not survive.

Investigators believe the boy crashed into a tree. He was wearing a helmet at the time.

What they're saying:

"This is a devastating loss for our community," said Sheriff Kent van der Kamp. "Our hearts go out to the boy’s family, friends, and everyone affected by this tragedy. We thank the ski patrol and first responders for their quick and compassionate efforts."

What we don't know:

Out of respect for the family, the boy’s identity is being withheld at this time.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story comes from a social media press release issued by the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.

