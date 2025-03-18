Seattle man dies after getting trapped in tree well while skiing in OR

The Brief A Seattle man died after getting stuck in a tree well while skiing at Mt. Bachelor on Monday. Investigators believe he likely suffocated in the snow.



A Seattle man died after getting trapped in a tree well while skiing at Mt. Bachelor on Monday.

(Deschutes County Sheriff's Office)

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) in Oregon identified the skier as 34-year-old Benjamin Shelkey.

Timeline:

Deputies said an emergency SOS text message was received from an Apple device around 3:04 p.m. The message read, "trapped and injured person in steep terrain," and included GPS coordinates indicating the victim was stuck on the west side of Mt. Bachelor.

911 dispatchers immediately contacted Mt. Bachelor Ski Patrol, AirLink, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and search and rescue teams. Dispatchers also established contact with the caller, providing CPR and life-saving instructions to the victim.

Ski patrol reached the reporting party and the victim, taking over life-saving efforts. The skier was then transported to Mt. Bachelor Clinic, where he was pronounced dead.

Related article

Investigators determined that Shelkey was found unresponsive and buried headfirst in a tree well. Rescuers spent 15 to 20 minutes digging him out.

The cause of death has not been officially determined, but investigators believe he likely suffocated in the snow.

The DCSO is urging skiers and other outdoor enthusiasts to use extreme caution in the backcountry and resort areas, especially during deep snow conditions.

What they're saying:

"On behalf of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Oregon community, I want to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Benjamin Shelkey," Sheriff van der Kamp said in a statement. "This is a heartbreaking loss, and our thoughts are with those who knew and loved him. We also want to recognize the swift response and dedication of all those citizens and ski patrollers who assisted in this rescue effort. Tragedies like this remind us of the risks of outdoor recreation, and we encourage everyone to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions when venturing into deep snow conditions."

The Source: Information for this article came from a press release by the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Here's where Seattle renters are relocating

74-year-old skier dies after fall at Stevens Pass

Body cameras capture struggle during Pierce County DUI arrest

Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party announces 2025 lineup, changes to event

Could Bryan Kohberger’s autism defense for capital murder set a precedent?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.