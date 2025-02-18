Avalanche kills backcountry skiing couple in Bend, Oregon

An avalanche in Oregon's Cascade Mountains has killed two backcountry skiers, authorities said Tuesday.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that its search-and-rescue unit recovered two bodies west of Bend in Happy Valley, near Broken Top peak.

What we know:

The couple had been skiing when an avalanche happened Monday at 6,700 feet (2,042 meters) on a south-facing slope, the Central Oregon Avalanche Center said in a social media post.

"We extend our deepest condolences to all who loved the couple who tragically lost their lives while doing what they loved," the post said. "As longtime residents of Central Oregon, they have touched many lives, and their legacy will continue to live on in our community."

What we don't know:

The names of the two people killed have not yet been released.

Earlier Tuesday, the sheriff's office said it had responded overnight to reports of people possibly buried in an avalanche in the area.

Avalanche danger in the Central Cascades is currently "considerable," a 3 on a scale of 0 to 5, according to the Avalanche Center forecast.

The Source: Information for this article comes from The Associated Press.

