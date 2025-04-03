Impact of Trump tariffs stir concerns among WA contractors

The Brief Washington-based contractors are reporting mixed reactions and growing concerns about the impact of potential tariffs. Some note price fluctuations on everything from steel to lumber, with companies still feeling the effects months later.



The National Association of Home Builders is applauding President Donald Trump’s decision to exempt lumber from reciprocal tariffs, but is cautioning that construction costs are still expected to rise.

The organization is urging those looking to build to prepare for price increases, especially as the industry grapples with a volatile market for building materials.

Local perspective:

The news comes as Washington contractors, both residential and commercial, report mixed reactions and growing concerns about the impact of potential tariffs.

Kyle Fry, the owner of Northway Construction in Pacific, which specializes in commercial projects like office buildings and industrial facilities, shared his experience with the shifting market dynamics. He noted that his business has already felt the effects of the tariff talk, with price fluctuations impacting everything from steel to lumber months ago.

"The big thing is we are pushing our clients to say, 'Hey, you’ve got to get us a contract— we’ve got to order this stuff sooner rather than later,’" said Fry.

He explained that what once took a month to lock in a bid now has to be finalized in just two weeks to protect against potential price hikes.

"Lumber is a very volatile market, it goes up and down based on how much logging is happening. Honestly, the cost of fuel has a big impact on it because a lot of timber is cut here, shipped across the border, then milled, and it comes back," Fry explained.

He also believes rising costs of fuel and labor play a significant role in increasing construction prices.

The NAHB reports that approximately 7% of all goods used in residential construction come from foreign nations, with two products—softwood lumber and gypsum for drywall—being particularly impacted by tariffs.

Ben Gebhardt, principal of Blue Sound Construction in Shoreline, shared his own concerns. He said that some of his clients have already pulled back on projects due to fears of rising costs. Another client switched from a Canadian window manufacturer to one based in the U.S. to save money.

The National Association of Home Builders is advocating for measures to increase domestic timber production and ease the burden of foreign material dependency. President Trump has signed an executive order aimed at increasing timber production on public lands, including the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, to support the U.S. timber industry.

The Source: Information in this story is from the National Association of Home Builders and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

