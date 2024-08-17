"This can’t be happening," father of 18-year-old murdered in Skagit County shares story

Investigators say three people who were originally believed to have died in a fire in Skagit County were actually murdered by a loved one.

On August 9, Investigators found the bodies of Erin Birman, a 52-year-old woman, her 19-year-old son, Taylor Dawson and Taylor’s girlfriend, 18-year-old Jillian Whitney Van Boven.

Originally, the incident was only reported as a deadly fire at a home in rural Skagit County near Concrete.

However, investigators determined the victims had been shot by someone very close to the family.

Police say 49-year-old Jason Birman killed all three victims. Birman was Erin Briman’s husband and the stepfather of Taylor Dawson.

The third victim, Van Boven, was visiting the family.

"You just never think that’s going to happen to you. It’s always someone else," said Matthew Van Boven, Jillian’s father.

Van Boven tells FOX 13 Seattle the last time he spoke to his daughter was right before she left to visit her boyfriend.

"I texted, ‘I love you.’ And then I got the news, it just took a while to set in," he said.

Investigators say Birman was home before the incident and say his blue 94 Chevy truck is missing.

The truck has a Washington license plate that reads C67636L.

Birman is known to spend time in both Skagit and Whatcom counties.

(Mount Vernon Police)

Anyone with any information, or who witnessed the fire is asked to call the 24-hour dispatch information number 360-428-3211 or during business hours, call Mount Vernon Police at 360-336-6271.