Boeing settles lawsuits over Ethiopian 737 Max crash that killed 157 people

The Brief Boeing settled two lawsuits related to the 2019 crash of a 737 Max 8 in Ethiopia, just hours before the cases were set to go to trial in Chicago federal court. The crash resulted in the deaths of 157 people, including Darcy Belanger and Capt. Antoine Lewis, whose families were represented by attorneys Mark Lindquist and Antonio M. Romanucci, respectively. The terms of the settlements are confidential, and additional cases for 18 other victims remain pending, with the next trial scheduled for July.



Boeing has reached settlements in two lawsuits related to the 2019 crash of a Boeing 737 Max 8 in Ethiopia, just hours before the cases were set to go to trial in federal court.

The cases, Belanger v. Boeing and Lewis v. Boeing, were scheduled to begin jury selection on Monday, April 7. Both cases settled Sunday night, according to attorneys involved in the litigation.

The backstory:

The crash on March 10, 2019, claimed the lives of 157 people, including Darcy Belanger and Capt. Antoine Lewis. Belanger, 46, was a director of professional development at PCL Construction and a founding member of an environmental nonprofit. He was en route to speak at a United Nations Environmental Assembly. Lewis, 39, was a U.S. Army Captain from suburban Chicago, on military leave to explore business opportunities in Africa.

(L-R) Diana Sotomyor, Hayley Freedman and Deveney Williams, friends of Samya Stumo, who was killed when Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302 crashed in Ethiopia, listen to testimony during a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing on Cap (Mark Wilson/Getty Images) Expand

Belanger was represented by Mark Lindquist of Mark Lindquist Law in Tacoma, along with local counsel from Chicago, Austin Bartlett of BartlettChen LLC, and Robert Clifford.

What they're saying:

"I'm happy for our client," Lindquist said. "She stood her ground. We are satisfied with the resolution, accountability, and closure."

Lewis was represented by Antonio M. Romanucci, founding partner of Romanucci & Blandin.

People stand near collected debris at the crash site of Ethiopia Airlines near Bishoftu, a town some 60 kilometres southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 11, 2019. - An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 crashed on March 10 morning en route from Add (MICHAEL TEWELDE/AFP via Getty Images) Expand

"This settlement will bring a measure of closure to Lewis’ widow, Yalena Lopez Lewis, but can never make up for this heartbreaking and life-altering loss for his family," Romanucci said.

The terms of the settlements are confidential, according to a press release from Lindquist's office.

What's next:

There are still pending cases for 18 other victims of the crash. The next trial is scheduled for July.

In addition to these civil cases, Boeing is facing a criminal trial in June, brought by the Department of Justice, over allegations of misleading regulators about the 737 Max jetliner before two crashes occurred, resulting in 346 deaths.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle driver plummets off multi-story parking garage, 77-year-old rescued

Thousands attend Seattle ‘Hands Off!’ rally against Trump, Elon Musk

Tacoma police shoot, kill carjacking suspect Saturday afternoon

Sue Bird named to Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Trump tariffs live updates: Global markets plunge as countries scramble to respond

USPS mail delivery changes begin: Here's what to know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.