3.7-magnitude quake in Pierce County, WA felt by hundreds

The Brief A 3.7-magnitude earthquake struck in Pierce County, Washington on Sunday. Nearly 300 people reported feeling the tremor, but no injuries or damages were reported.



A 3.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Greenwater, east of Enumclaw in Pierce County, just after 8 a.m. yesterday morning. The tremor was centered near the Kelly Butte Lookout.

Nearly 300 people in the area reported feeling the earthquake, according to the United States Geological Society.

However, there have been no reports of injuries or damage resulting from the event.

In light of the recent tremor, it's important to remember key safety tips for earthquakes. During an earthquake, individuals should "Drop, Cover, and Hold On." Drop to the ground, take cover under a sturdy piece of furniture, and hold on until the shaking stops. If outside, move away from buildings, streetlights, and utility wires. After the shaking stops, check for injuries and damage, and be prepared for potential aftershocks.

The Source: Information in this story is from the United States Geological Society (USGS) and reports from people who felt the quake.

