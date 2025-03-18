3.3 magnitude earthquake hits near Vashon Island

The Brief A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Vashon Island late Monday night, with a depth of 15.1 miles. It was felt by around 780 people, and a 1.4 magnitude aftershock followed after midnight. No significant damage has been reported.



A 3.3 magnitude earthquake hit near Vashon Island late Monday night.

According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN), the quake happened 10 miles north of Tacoma and more than 14 miles south-southeast of Bremerton.

It was about 15.1 miles in depth.

PNSN reported that about 780 people have sent reports feeling the earthquake, and there have been no reports of damages.

In the same area, a small aftershock was felt after midnight. This was measured at a 1.4 magnitude.

The Source: Information in this story was from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Audio of 911 call released in Idaho student murders case

Thieves steal 60 guns from South Hill, WA storage units

St. Patrick's Day celebrations kick off in Seattle with rainy parade, more events

Best time to see the UW cherry blossoms in Seattle

Seattle Seahawks reach deal with WR Cooper Kupp

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.