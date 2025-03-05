The Brief A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck 19 miles southeast of Port Angeles on Wednesday. The quake was reported around 4:18 p.m., and over 100 people reported feeling it.



Another earthquake shook western Washington on Wednesday, with a nearly 4.0 magnitude quake reported south of Port Angeles.

The 3.9 magnitude earthquake hit the Olympic National Park area around 4:18 p.m., according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

Specifically, the quake was about 19 miles southeast of Port Angeles.

So far, over 100 people reported feeling the earthquake.

The quake comes just days after a 4.5 magnitude earthquake near Friday Harbor, and a 3.2 magnitude quake in east King County.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network and the U.S. Geological Survey.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Gov. Ferguson details $4 billion in spending cuts to address WA deficit

Parents petition to remove WA substitute principal after past admissions of drug use

‘Oops I did a crime’: WA high school teacher charged with child porn

First WA measles case of 2025 confirmed in King County infant

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.