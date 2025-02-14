3.7 magnitude earthquake felt between Port Angeles, WA, and Victoria, B.C.

The Brief A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Port Angeles, WA, Thursday night. The quake, at a depth of 25 miles, was felt by 736 people in areas including Victoria, B.C., and the San Juan Islands.



A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Port Angeles, Washington, Thursday night.

An interactive map shows the epicenter of the 3.7 magnitude earthquake and the surrounding areas that reported feeling it. (USGS)

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck at around 9:59 p.m. PT in the Strait of Juan de Fuca between Port Angeles and Victoria, British Columbia.

Seismologists say the quake struck at a depth of about 25 miles.

According to an earthquake intensity map provided by the USGS, 736 people reported feeling the earthquake. There was reportedly weak shaking in areas of Victoria, B.C., Port Angeles, the San Juan Islands, Anacortes, and Everett. Shaking may have been a little stronger in the Sequim and Dungeness Bay areas of Washington.

Anyone who felt the earthquake is encouraged to report it to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage typically does not occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches above 4 or 5.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the United States Geological Survey.

