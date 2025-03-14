Thieves steal 60 guns from South Hill, WA storage units

The Brief Authorities in Pierce County are asking for the community's help to identify two thieves who stole 60 guns and hundreds of boxes of ammunition from a Puyallup storage unit business. Surveillance video captured the Valentine’s Day burglary at the Glacier West Self Storage in South Hill.



Surveillance cameras captured footage of two thieves stealing 60 guns and hundreds of boxes of ammunition from a storage unit business in Puyallup, and now sheriff’s officials are asking for the community’s help.

Video from a Valentine’s Day burglary shows two thieves breaking into storage units at the Glacier West Self Storage on 160th Street in South Hill.

"They hit the jackpot with the second storage unit, and start stealing all these guns, ammunition," said Deputy Carly Cappetto with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Cappetto tells FOX 13 Seattle the crooks got away with pistols, shotguns, rifles, and ARs, as well as hundreds of boxes of ammo. The total value of the arsenal is about $37,000.

Cappetto reports the crooks also stole thousands of dollars’ worth of paintings.

"The sheriff’s office is mainly concerned that now we have 60 firearms in the hands of criminals," said Cappetto.

The video shows the suspects fleeing in a white Ford F-150, without a tailgate or visible license plate.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Cappetto tells FOX 13 Seattle after weeks of investigating, the sheriff’s department has hit a dead end and is asking for the community’s help to solve this crime.

"Any gun in the hand of a criminal could be used for a variety of horrific things, anywhere from committing more crimes or selling them to more bad people," said Cappetto.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides a tip that leads to an arrest and charges.

You can report tips anonymously through the P3 Tips app or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Investigators tell FOX 13 Seattle the guns were all legally owned by the victim.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

