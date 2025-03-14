Best time to see the UW cherry blossoms in Seattle

The Brief According to the University of Washington, peak bloom is typically the third week of March. Climate change, however, is appearing to shift the bloom window later each year. Visitors can monitor the blooms in real time on the University of Washington's website. Peak bloom means 70% of the buds have emerged.



The University of Washington cherry blossoms on the Seattle campus are a sign that spring is knocking on the door.

As peak bloom looms on the horizon, many are wondering when is the best time to visit the iconic Yoshino cherry trees in the Quad.

Keep reading for everything to know about the UW cherry blossoms, the best time to visit and when you can expect to see peak bloom in 2025.

When is peak bloom?

Each year, the timing of peak bloom varies. The timing is based on weather conditions that the developing buds are exposed to in January, February and March.

"We found that in Seattle, because our winters are so mild and warm, there’s actually been a delay in the bloom time over the past six decades," said Autumn Maust, a UW doctoral student in the School of Environmental and Forest Sciences. "The bloom time is shifting a little bit later."

In 2024, the 29 trees were blooming at 40% on March 26, and were at 100% bloom on April 6 in 2023.

Peak bloom means 70% of the buds have emerged.

Visitors can follow the blossoms on social media and view the live camera on YouTube to check their progress.

People view the cherry blossoms in the Quad at the University of Washington in Seattle, Wash. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Where are the cherry trees located on the UW campus?

You can find the 29 Yoshino cherry trees in the Liberal Arts Quadrangle, more popularly known as the Quad. The Quad is surrounded by Gowen, Savery, Smith, Raitt and Miller halls and the Music and Art buildings.

You can view and download a campus map on the UW's website.

How old are the cherry trees in the UW Quad?

According to the UW's website, the Yoshino cherry trees are approximately 90 years old.

In 1962, the University of Washington "transplanted the trees to their current spot," from a grove at the Washington Park Arboretum. Since then, the trees have attracted thousands of locals and visitors alike each spring.

How to avoid crowds

The university suggests that visitors plan ahead before heading to the campus.

Visitors who want to avoid crowds should visit on weekdays or in the early mornings. Weekends are typically very crowded.

How long will the cherry trees last?

It depends on the weather.

The UW said cooler temperatures, less rain and lighter winds will help keep the blossoms on the trees.

Blooming cherry trees on the University of Washington Quad in Seattle, Wash. (Photo by: Greg Vaughn /VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Other ways to view the cherry blossoms on the UW campus

Anyone who can't make it to the campus during the bloom season can still view the trees virtually. The university has set up a webcam over the Quad.

Monitoring cherry trees at UW

A research group at the university has been monitoring the trees from January to April since 2018.

The monitoring group's goal is to create a model that will use weather data to predict the timing of peak bloom, the university said.

"The data that we gather will not just help us know in future years when to come to campus to enjoy the trees," said UW grad student Marlee Theil. "This will also be a valuable research tool to understand how these trees respond to changing environmental conditions."

Best places to park on weekdays, weekends at the UW

For weekend visitors to the University of Washington's cherry blossoms, parking is recommended in the Central Plaza Garage on levels C02, C03, and C04.

On weekdays, additional options include the Padelford Garage, Lot E01, and Lot E18. Please note that the university operates as a cashless campus; payments can be made via the PayByPhone app or at pay stations accepting Visa and Mastercard.

To avoid traffic and parking congestion, the UW encourages visitors to use public transportation.

The U District Link light rail station provides convenient access to the campus, and numerous King County Metro bus routes also serve the area.

The Source: Information for this story came from the University of Washington and FOX 13 Seattle's original reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Fire destroys, damages multiple Cybertrucks in Seattle lot

New member drops Lynnwood City Council appointment after Onlyfans scandal

Bryan Kohberger defense ramps up legal maneuvers in bid to keep Idaho murders suspect off death row

Major TSA change to shorten airport security wait times, DHS says: What to know

Seattle Seahawks trade DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh Steelers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.