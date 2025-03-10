Cool, wet week ahead in Seattle and Western Washington

The Brief There will be rain all week long, with highs in the low 50s and high 40s. Another round of widespread rain will hit western Washington on Friday.



Western Washington will be stuck in a cool and wet pattern for the next week.

After a few isolated morning showers, Monday looks mostly cloudy with cool high temperatures in the upper 40s.

It will be cool and cloudy in Western Washington Monday with a few isolated showers in the mix. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The next system will hit Tuesday, bringing rain showers to the Washington Coast and north Puget Sound areas. Seattle to Olympia will remain mainly dry, with only a few isolated showers.

Rain showers will impact the north Puget Sound and Washington Coast Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By the numbers:

Widespread rain showers will return on Wednesday morning as a front moves through Western Washington. Snow levels will drop to 2,000 to 3,000 feet. Post-frontal showers will turn to snow at the mountain passes.

A graph showing the snow level forecast the next 7 days in the Washington Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Scattered showers will continue Thursday and Friday with the next round of widespread rain hitting Western Washington Friday night into Saturday.

It will be a cool and wet week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Now that we are in Daylight Saving Time, the sun will set after 7:00 PM this week. 8:00 sunsets will return in about five weeks.

The sun will set after 7:00 PM in Seattle for the next six months. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

