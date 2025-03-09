Seattle preparing for cool, gray and damp weather

We’re tracking an incoming cold front Sunday evening which is triggering widespread lowland rain and mountain snow. By Monday morning, there will be far fewer showers. In fact, only spotty sprinkles are possible tomorrow. However, slightly steadier rain could make a comeback by Wednesday. In general, we’re tracking cool, cloudy and damp weather this week.

Until 5 a.m. on Monday, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Central and North Cascades, including Snoqualmie and Stevens Passes. In the areas highlighted in purple below, there could be snow accumulations of four to twelve inches. The highest totals will fall over the highest elevations and under stronger bands of snow. Mount Baker will be one of the winners of this event. Stevens Pass will likely see between four and eight inches of snow (if not more). Snoqualmie Pass will probably see less than five inches.

Snow will impact the mountain passes on Sunday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain in the lowlands and snow in the mountains will gradually taper by early Monday. Stray sprinkles are a possibility on Monday along with mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will hover around the 50-degree mark this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will be chilly overnight. Lows could plunge to the freezing mark for communities like Shelton in the South Sound. That’s where we can’t rule out spotty icy spots for the early part of the Monday commute.

Temperatures will plunge to the 30s for many places around Western Washington overnight. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs will reach the upper 40s for most communities.

Highs will be just shy of 50 degrees in Seattle on Monday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Cloudy skies remain in place on Tuesday. Isolated showers are in the forecast.



Wetter weather will follow on Wednesday. Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies and rain at times.



Friday doesn’t look like a washout (at least, not right now). There could be an uptick in rain for next weekend.

Cool, damp and cloudy weather is predicted in Seattle for much of this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

PS: Seven o'clock sunsets have returned to Western Washington after we sprung forward Sunday morning. Take a peek at when eight o'clock sunsets return!

Seven o'clock sunsets have returned to Seattle as of Sunday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care!



Sincerely,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

