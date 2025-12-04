Renton, WA police look to solve child rape case linked to 2009 Seattle robbery

The Brief Renton police are searching for a suspect linked by DNA to a 2023 rape and a 2009 robbery in King County. The suspect remains unidentified, with DNA matching but not linked to any known offenders. Police seek public help in identifying the suspect, who may now be in his 40s or 50s.



Renton police are looking to solve a terrifying rape case in Renton after DNA results linked the suspect to another disturbing crime in King County.

The backstory:

It happened in December 2023, when police say a man crawled into the window of a 12-year-old girl's bedroom in downtown Renton, and assaulted and raped her.

The suspect hasn't been caught yet, and Renton PD are actively searching for him. However, police found that the suspect is also still wanted in a separate case from over a decade ago.

DNA that was sent through the CODIS law enforcement database came back with a match to a 2009 sexually motivated robbery case in Seattle.

Unfortunately, the DNA was not a match to any offenders on file in law enforcement records.

"Initially we had high hopes that the CODIS match would potentially reveal the identity of a subject. Unfortunately it did not, it just linked the two crimes together as the same suspect," said Detective Liberty Billingsley of the Renton Police Department.

Dig deeper:

The victim in the 2009 sexually-motivated robbery helped the FBI create a sketch of the suspect.

The victim described the suspect at the time of her assault in 2009 as a Hispanic man in his 30s, medium build, 5'8" to 5'10" with dark hair, facial hair or stubble, and a noticeable scar on the side of his mouth. He reportedly spoke both English and Spanish.

Renton police say he could be in his 40s or 50s now since so much time has passed, and his appearance may have changed.

Police were also hoping to send the suspect's DNA out for geneology testing, but it's currently unclear if they were able to do so.

Anyone that can identify the suspect or has information that can help police is asked to contact Det. Billingsley at lbillingsley@rentonwa.gov.

