Is this objectively the best pizza in Western Washington?

The Brief A Kitsap County pizza maker has received some of the highest praise for his pies. Will Grant was awarded the Premio Follie Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedication to pizza. The Italian-based award has only been given to 23 people, and he is the only non-Italian recipient.



Possibly the best pizza in America

A Kitsap County pizza maker has earned global recognition, becoming the first non-Italian to receive one of the industry’s most exclusive honors.

Will Grant, owner of Sourdough Willy’s in Kingston and That’s A Some Pizza on Bainbridge Island, was awarded the Premio Follie Lifetime Achievement Award. It is an honor from Italy that recognizes a life dedicated to the craft of pizza.

Grant tells FOX 13 Seattle the award has been given for 23 years, and he is the only non-Italian to win it.

Grant tells us he is also one of only four master pizzaiolos, or recognized and certified master pizza chefs, in the United States.

"It’s been really special to me because I was born and raised in North Kitsap, and I’m really proud of this area," Grant said. "To be able to bring something to this community that brings the world to it means a lot."

What makes his pies so unique

Grant’s family’s pizza roots date back about four decades. His parents opened their first pizza shop in Kingston in the 80s.

His pizzas still have a direct connection to the pies his parents served. Grant uses the same 130-year-old sourdough starter that his parents used for their pizzas.

Grant says the secret to his success is simple, quality ingredients. Pizza doughs take seven days to make before they end up as pizzas on your table.

"Respect the 'cornicione' (which translates to pizza crust)."

Since his pizza has received global recognition, Grant tells FOX 13 Seattle that people have been traveling from across the country to try out his world-renowned pies.

"Growing up in the PNW, and not being of Italian descent, never in my life would I have thought I would get something like this," he said.

How you can become a pizza chef

However, Grant is no gatekeeper to his secrets. He not only teaches master classes at some of the most prestigious pizza events across the planet, he also provides local classes for pros and novices right here in Western Washington.

You can find more information about Grant’s classes online.

Sourdough Willy’s in Kingston and That’s A Some Pizza in Bainbridge are open seven days a week.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Security video: Seattle police arrest several teens accused of shooting at officers

Olympic Pipeline repaired and restored to full service in WA

Police arrest 30-year-old man with teen girl at WA motel

‘This isn’t a one-time emergency’: Snohomish County, WA cold weather shelters to open

Pierce County, WA woman arrested for 3 DUIs in one week

Washington family holds memorial service at sea on Edmonds-Kingston ferry

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.