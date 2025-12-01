Grenades, explosives found on Kitsap County, WA property

The Brief Contractors discovered a small case full of hand grenades and explosives at a Kitsap County property. Explosive ordnance teams safely removed ten grenades and other devices. Authorities are investigating how the explosives ended up on the recently purchased property.



A case full of hand grenades and various other explosives was found at a property in Kitsap County, Washington on Monday.

The backstory:

Contractors located the explosive devices while doing renovations on a home along Olalla Valley Road Southeast.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ via Kitsap County Sheriff's Office

Kitsap County Sheriff's deputies were called out to inspect the case, who then notified bomb technicians from Washington State Patrol.

The case contained a total of ten grenades, which were believed to be military issue. Explosive technicians determined they contained TNT, and an explosive ordnance team from Naval Base Kitsap later took them away.

Washington State Patrol secured the rest of the explosives, which consisted of blasting caps and other devices.

The homeowners said they had recently purchased the property and didn't see the case of explosives before the contractors found it. They were not living at the residence yet.

Olalla Valley Road was closed off for a short time as authorities secured the explosives.

What's next:

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is now investigating how the explosives got onto the property.

