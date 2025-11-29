Deadly commercial vehicle crash shuts down Highway 104 in Kitsap County, WA
KINGSTON, Wash. - At least one person is dead on Saturday following a crash along a stretch of State Route 104 in Kitsap County. Traffic was diverted as law enforcement agencies continued to investigate the circumstances of the crash.
The crash happened on SR-104 and Carlin Court in the Kingston area, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax. The trooper confirmed the roadway was fully blocked and would remain closed as officials worked to clear and investigate the scene.
"Our thoughts go out to all of those affected by this tragedy," Tooper Weatherwax continued.
The Source: Information in this article came from Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax.
Kitsap County crash site
