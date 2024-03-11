article

The cherry blossoms at the University of Washington's Seattle campus are a sign that spring is here.

We're slowly approaching peak bloom, and as of March 8, just over half of the 29 iconic Yoshino cherry trees in the Quad were in the "peduncle elongation" stage of bud development. This means the stalks supporting the florets grow longer.

Below is a viewing guide for the best time to see the cherry blossoms.

When is peak bloom?

Each year, the timing of peak bloom varies. It's based on weather conditions that the developing bus are exposed to in January, February and March.

According to UW arborist Sara Shores, peak bloom is likely to happen after March 20.

"Historically, peak bloom in the Quad typically begins during the third full week of March and goes into the fourth week of March. That seems to be what this year is going to look like," said Shores. "Right now, I would guess that the last two weekends of March are ideal viewing conditions," Shores said.

Peak bloom means 70% of the buds emerged.

Where on campus are the trees?

They're in the Liberal Arts Quadrangle, more popularly known as the Quad. It's surrounded by Gowen, Savery, Smith, Raitt, Miller halls and the Music and Art buildings.

How to avoid crowds

The university suggested visitors should plan ahead before heading to the campus.

For visitors who want to avoid crowds on the Quad, should visit on a weekday or in the early mornings.

How long will the cherry trees last?

It depends on the weather.

The UW said cooler temperatures, less rain and lighter winds will help keep the blossoms on the trees.

Other ways to view

Anyone who can't make it to the campus during the bloom, can still view the trees virtually. The university has set up a camera over the Quad.

Monitoring cherry trees at UW

A research group at the university has been monitoring the trees from January to April since 2018.

The monitoring group's goal is to create a model that will use weather data to predict the timing of peak bloom, the university said.

The data that we gather will not just help us know in future years when to come to campus to enjoy the trees," said UW grad student Marlee Theil. "This will also be a valuable research tool to understand how these trees respond to changing environmental conditions."