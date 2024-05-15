One injured in West Seattle shooting, police investigate

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in West Seattle early Wednesday morning.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) first reported the shooting at around 1:26 a.m.

Authorities said the shooting happened near the corner of Harbor Ave. SW and Elm Pl. SW. This area is near City View Park.

At least one person was injured in the shooting.

Further information about what led up to the shooting or if any arrests were made is limited at this time.

The public was asked to avoid the area as police investigated the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.