Police investigate shooting in West Seattle

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in West Seattle overnight.

The Seattle Police Department first announced the shooting at around 12:40 a.m. Friday morning.

Authorities said they were investigating a shooting near the corner of SW Raymond St. and Lanham Pl. SW. This area is near Judy Faye Park.

Officers asked the public to avoid the area.

Further information is limited at this time.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Northern Lights likely to be visible in Seattle this weekend. Here's when to see them

Seattle's 520 bridge to close this weekend, plus more traffic woes with Biden's visit

Survivor recalls deadly Spanaway crash involving 14-year-old driver in stolen Kia

WA AG's office investigates Catholic Church's handling of child sex abuse allegations

West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day to return with more than 500 sales

Mill Creek man killed in Snohomish County motorcycle crash

Body found along Maple Valley road

Child fatally shot in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood

Inslee issues emergency proclamation over spongy moth infestation

City of Seattle files lawsuit against 'Belltown Hellcat' driver Miles Hudson

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.