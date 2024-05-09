Body found along Maple Valley road

The King County Sherriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead along a roadside Tuesday morning in Maple Valley.

At 11 a.m., police responded to a report of a body found on the side of the road along Maple Valley Black Diamond Road and 228th Avenue Southeast.

King County Major Crimes Detectives responded to the scene to start investigating the death, but it's still too early to determine the cause of the death, which will be determined by the King County Medical Examiner's Office.

The identity of the person has not been released.

The King County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation, and the case remains active and open.

Police did not say if they were searching for a suspect or not, but will release more information once it becomes available.

