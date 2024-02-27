article

King County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a horse was found shot to death in Maple Valley.

Buttercup was found Monday morning in her pasture off 276th Ave SE with a gunshot to her forehead. The area where she was killed is near the old yellow submarine and the county dump.

The owner of the property says Buttercup was fine Sunday evening when she was fed, so she was killed sometime that night or early the next morning. She appears to have been shot from the road. There was no gunshot powder residue around the wound. The shot was dead center.

Buttercup was the guide and lifelong companion to her blind sister, Peanut. Peanut has now lost that bond and her guide.

Peanut the horse (Handout from owner)

The case sounds eerily similar to what happened in Pierce County last December after a horse named ‘LeMon’ was shot in the forehead and found in front of the stable.

READ ALSO: 911 call of cougar attacks near Fall City released, 1 cyclist injured

King County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Brandon Gerner and Joshua Jones earlier this month. Jones was charged with Rendering Criminal Assistance. Gerner admitted to shooting LeMon as a sacrifice to Odin after a third suspect, Kody Olsen was killed by Pierce County deputies after he fired on them during a traffic stop.

Both Gerner and Jones remain locked up in jail. Gerner is charged with the murders of Robert Riley and Ashley Williams. The couple’s bodies were found dumped in bushes and buried under trash in Maple Valley.

READ ALSO: Injured eagle found entangled in electrical lines in Tacoma released back into wild

Is the shooting of Buttercup related somehow?

If you have any information on who killed Buttercup, please call 911 and reference King County Case #C24006890. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through the P3 Tips App or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). There is a cash reward offered of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.