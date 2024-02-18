Cougar attacks 5 mountain bikers near Snoqualmie, 1 hospitalized

Five cyclists were attacked by a cougar on a trail northeast of Fall City on Saturday, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The report states a woman was hospitalized from the attack and was treated for her injuries. She is now in stable condition.

WDFW says they received the report around 12:45 p.m.

Fish and Wildlife officers later removed a subadult cougar from the scene.

There were also reports that there may be a second cougar, but WDFW Police and a houndsman were unable to locate another cougar in the area.

WDFW may release more information about this incident on Tuesday.