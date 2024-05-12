A counter-protest is expected at the University of Washington campus Sunday afternoon in response to multiple recent pro-Palestine protests.

A march in support of Israel is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., coming a day after hundreds participated in a "Palestinian Day of Struggle" protest at Westlake Park.

In response to the pro-Israel rally, UW police will be barricading entrances to the pro-Palestine encampment at the Quad, which has been there for two weeks. UW's Vice President of Public Safety said the hope is to limit interactions between the opposing groups.

In a statement, UW said they expressed concerns to organizers of both groups, asking them to keep confrontations at a minimum. The university also thanked Muslim and Palestinian leaders who are working to deescalate.

"Every day the encampment remains, the security concerns escalate and become more serious – for our UW community and for the people in the encampment itself. The University is aware of a counter-protest being organized this Sunday that gives us significant concern because of the likelihood for confrontations. We have repeatedly conveyed our concerns about these risks to encampment organizers and to those who organize counter-protests. We are grateful to all, including leadership in the Jewish community, who are working to deescalate the situation," part of UW's statement read.

Tensions between opposing groups already rose on the UW campus earlier this week, as pro-Palestine protesters blocked the stairs to the Quad during an event at the HUB featuring right-wing speaker Charlie Kirk.

A brief scuffle broke out during that Tuesday protest, and pepper spray or mace was deployed by people in the crowd. However conflict was held at a minimum with campus police on scene.

This story will be updated throughout the day. Check back for new details.

