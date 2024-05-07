Protest at University of Washington forces closure of Link Light Rail station

A demonstration in support of Palestine prompted Sound Transit to shut down the Link Light Rail station at University of Washington Tuesday afternoon.

Sound Transit posted a statement just before 5:00 p.m. indicating that station near Husky Stadium was closed due to protests and that passengers may exit at Capitol Hill Station or University District Station and use the Link shuttle bus to travel to University of Washington Station. Check the latest Sound Transit alerts.

The protest, which comes amid escalating tensions surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict, has drawn a gathering of individuals expressing solidarity with Palestine.

Recent days have seen heightened tensions nationwide, with similar demonstrations occurring at transportation hubs and university campuses across the United States. About three weeks ago, dozens of protesters faced charges following a protest that disrupted traffic on the highway to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The encampment movement, inspired by a protest initiated at Columbia University, has gained momentum, although some colleges have taken measures to address such gatherings. Just this Tuesday, an encampment at the University of Chicago was cleared by authorities.

Right-wing speaker Charlie Kirk speaking at UW

Meanwhile, the University of Washington has been making preparations ahead of an appearance by Charlie Kirk, a right-wing speaker and host scheduled to speak at the HUB at 6:30 p.m. PT as part of his Live Free Tour.

Kirk's visit coincides with the presence of the pro-Palestine encampment at UW's Quad, now in its second week on campus. Andrew Kolvet, a spokesperson for Turning Point USA, clarified that Kirk's visit was planned before the commencement of the pro-Palestine encampment.

Expressing concerns about Kirk's visit, Mathieu Chabaud, a member of UW's Progressive Student Union, said he was concerned about the visit due to Kirk's past advocacy against diversity and LGBTQ+ rights on campus.

However, not all students share the same concerns. Aristeo Ayala, a construction management student, who expressed anticipation about Kirk's speech.

FOX 13 Seattle will continue to monitor developments regarding both the protest and Kirk's visit to the University of Washington campus.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

