A heated altercation captured on video at a West Seattle McDonald's has ignited a firestorm of reactions across social media platforms.

The video, which circulated widely on Instagram and X, showcases a tense exchange between a man sitting in his parked car at the fast food establishment and an aggravated woman.

The man, identified as Donta Jones, captured the bizarre blowup on his cellphone. The unidentified woman is seen on camera using numerous curse words and trying to provoke Jones into fighting her.

"Come on, come on now. I’m so ready to Fight Club this s--t!," she prodded. "Get a degree, go to school, go to school. You’re eating McDonald's."

According to Jones, things kicked off during his lunch break. He was pulling into a McDonald's parking spot when another driver suddenly laid down the horn and began shouting curse words at him. Jones recalls the infuriated driver then whizzed through the drive-thru where the tensions flared further. The woman behind the wheel eventually parked and stormed back into the restaurant.

"She’s in there flailing her arms around. I’m like, ‘oh god,’" shared Jones. "She comes out and tries to slam the door a couple times."

Jones believes her attention pivoted back his way after she spotted him watching with his car window down. He estimates the heated exchange that followed lasted at least thirty minutes before he pressed record. Jones says safety concerns motivated that decision.

"She was like sitting on my hood, she wouldn't let me leave at first," recalled Jones. "All I could think about is if the cops come, she's this crazy and she's going to flip the story and I don't want to go to jail over this random person."

James Prescott, a local attorney specializing in assaults and altercations, has noticed a rise in incidents like this.

"I just settled a case where a guy was almost strangled to death over a parking space," shared Prescott. "My impression is people’s patience has gone down a little bit since the pandemic. We all had a couple of years where we weren’t interacting with strangers as much as we used to."

Prescott emphasized the importance of accountability, advocating for the use of recording devices to document such altercations. He pointed out that disorderly conduct laws in Washington State prohibit the use of abusive behavior to incite others.

"We learn in Kindergarten that we’re not allowed to use our fist in response to words, we also learn not to use words that will make people hit us," remarked Prescott.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Traveler warns of possible luggage porter scam at Sea-Tac Airport

Neighbors call to 'move' asylum seekers out of Seattle park, into shelter

Gig Harbor police seek help after SUV hits teen, drives away

Joshua 'Everybodytalksabout' Puloka found guilty of triple murder in WA bar shooting

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.